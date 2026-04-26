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Where ‘Amby’ once rolled, CPI(M) centres campaign on unemployment to reclaim ground

The candidate of the CPI (M) at Uttarpara in Hooghly argues that industries have steadily shut shop during the TMC regime, leaving behind vacant land and shrinking job opportunities.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalElectionsTMCIndia PoliticsCPI (M)West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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