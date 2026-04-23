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'Why have an election': Kapil Sibal slams EC

West Bengal is voting in the first phase on Thursday amid an increasingly polarised battle in which issues such as corruption and jobs have ceded space to identity, citizenship and the controversy over deleted names from electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsKapil SibalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2021\West BengalWest Bengal News

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