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Will win Bengal polls, then 'capture Delhi': Mamata at state election rally

Amid an escalating political row over alleged deletions from voter lists, Banerjee claimed that lakhs of genuine voters particularly women and Bengali-speaking citizens, had been removed.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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