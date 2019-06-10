English not as a medium of instruction: CPK

Writer C P Krishnakumar opposed the state government’s move to introduce English medium in government schools.

The writer, addressing a gathering at the Kannada Basha Madhyana award programme, organised by the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) at the Kalamandir here on Sunday, said that English must be taught as a language and not a medium of instruction. He said, “Learning a language is different from learning it as a medium of instruction and the differences must be understood.”

According to the writer, passion for English language had resulted in the closure of Kannada medium schools. The government’s stand was promoting English language among people. Even courts were not issuing directions regarding the medium of instruction and language-related issues, he expressed.

He said, “Education in English medium had turned into a business and this was not a good development. Education in mother tongue helps one develop creativity and rational perspective,” he opined.