10 enjoyable movies to lift the mood amid coronavirus lockdown

The Centre had recently implemented a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Needless to say, these are testing times and one needs inspiration to stay strong. Here are 10 paisa vasool movies that might lift one’s mood amid the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chitti Chellelu (Telugu, 1970)

Directed by M Krishnan Nair, Chitti Chellelu was an emotional film that revolved around the bond between a brother and his innocent sister and highlighted the power of positivity. The film had a stellar cast that included the legendary Sr NTR, Vanisri and Rajasree.

Chupke Chupke (Hindi, 1975)



A delightful comedy-drama, Chupke Chupke was one of the biggest hits of the 1970s and managed to tickle the funny bone with its situational humour. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sharmilla Tagore and Jaya Bachchan in the lead.

Satte Pe Satta (Hindi, 1982)

A gripping action-comedy, Satte Pe Satta featured an engaging screenplay that managed to capture the attention of a family audience while hitting the right notes with the lighter sequences. Directed by Raj N Sippy, it is one of the most memorable movies of Amitabh Bachchan’s career.

Chaalbaaz (Hindi, 1989)

Featuring the iconic Sridevi in a double role, the film was a remake of the cult classic Seeta Aur Geeta and clicked with the target audience mainly due to its fun-filled narrative. The cast of the film also included Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher.

Mr India (Hindi, 1987)

Considered to be the greatest superhero movie of all time, Mr India revolved around a naïve young man who ends up becoming a saviour of the common man after discovering a ‘gift’ that makes him invisible. The film starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead and clicked with little ones. The Shekhar Kapur-helmed biggie also gave Indian cinema one of its most iconic villains Mogambo (played by Amrish Puri).

Apoorva Sagodharagal (Tamil, 1989)

Featuring Kamal Haasan in a triple role, Apoorva Sagodharagal revolved around how the vertically-challenged Appu gets even with his enemies in the most innovative ways possible. The film was later dubbed in Hindi as Appu Raja, which helped it reach a wider audience.

Baashha (Tamil, 1995)

Loosely-based on the Hindi film Hum, Baashha focussed on the exploits of an ‘autokkaran’ with a past and proved to be a treat for the mass audience. Many consider it to be one of the finest movies of Rajinikanth’s enviable career.

Coach Carter (English, 2005)

A Samuel L Jackson show all the way, Coach Carter revolved around the exploits of a basketball coach who transforms the lives of a few college-goers, helping them evolve as individuals.

Baahubali 2 (Telugu, 2017)

The film that redefined the tenets of Indian cinema, Baahubali 2 hit the right notes with its stunning performances and grand yet relatable screenplay. A moneyspinner, it had a top-notch cast headlined by Prabhas and ‘Lady Superstar’ Anushka Shetty.

Sudani from Nigeria (Malayalam, 2018)