10 Years of 'Kick': Salman Khan’s film celebrated with a heartfelt video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan starrer Kick has clocked ten years today. Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie was one of the biggest hits of 2014. Not just a major commercial hit, the film was also ranked among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of its era.

The movie set the cash registers ringing at the box office and accumulated over ₹400 crore globally and also shattered numerous records. Salman was hailed for his impressive acting as Devi Lal Singh, also known as Devil, a young man with an unconventional lifestyle who seeks enjoyment in everything he does.

Nadiadwala's directorial debut garnered widespread acclaim, earning him the prestigious IIFA Award for 'Best Debut Director'. This accolade highlighted Nadiadwala's exceptional vision and execution, contributing significantly to the film's success and leaving a lasting impact on the industry. As Kick celebrates its 10th anniversary, the makers have shared a special video.