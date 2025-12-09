<p>Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ much-anticipated project, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em>, is officially 100 days away. KVN Productions officially launched the countdown to the highly anticipated film's release by dropping a vibrant new poster, further intensifying the excitement for one of 2026's biggest movies.</p><p>The new powerful poster shows Rocking Star Yash in an intense avatar. Sporting a rugged and beefed-up look with a tattooed body, Yash is seen striking an impressive pose in a tub, perfectly embodying the "badass" character aesthetic that has thrilled fans.</p>.<p>Along with the poster, the makers also highlighted the accomplished technicians who’re shaping the film’s ambitious vision on a grand scale. The cinematography is led by National Award winner Rajeev Ravi, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur of <em>KGF</em> fame. Ujwal Kulkarni oversees the editing, and TP Abid is in charge of production design. Bringing an international touch, Hollywood action director JJ Perry—celebrated for his work on <em>John Wick</em>, along with National award-winning action director Anbariv, have crafted some of the film’s most significant action sequences.</p>.<p>Scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, <em>Toxic</em> is set to release during a significant festive period, overlapping with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, which offers a strong four-day holiday box-office window.</p><p>Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em> has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and more. The film is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.</p>