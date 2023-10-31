12th Fail movie review: Massey is all classy in this heart-warming film

Irrespective of their success, films based on true events get people excited for the drama and visual narrative. But they need to be close to reality — the audience should be able to connect to it. '12th fail' succeeds precisely for the above reason.

Based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, the film begins in the notorious Chambal Valley with Manoj (Vikrant Massey) and his entire college failing their 12th grade exams as an upright cop prevents institutionalised exam malpractice. This coincides with his honest father's suspension from a government job for standing up to corruption.

A few years later, multiple family problems and a desire to become a cop compel the young Sharma to leave town.

Supported by his girlfriend Shraddha (Medha Shankar) and mentor Gaurinandan (Anshumaan Pushkar), he grapples hard to achieve the dream of his life - clearing the UPSC to become an IPS officer.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the director of the classic 1942: A love story and known for producing 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai MBBS and so on, grippingly portrays the struggles of many small-town underprivileged youth dreaming of careers in civil service.

With power-packed music and meaningful dialogues, the film depicts Sharma's struggles. Some scenes seem a little over-the-top but can be pardoned given the film's overall impact.

However, the film's conviction — especially towards the end — that an honest bureaucrat can plug all the loopholes in the system is a simplistic proposition, far away from reality.

Vikrant Massey as a smart and idealistic student reminds us of his character Bablu Pandit from the series, 'Mirzapur'. He delivers a compelling performance. The female lead, Medha Shankar and Anshumaan's portrayal of a selfless Samaritan also leave an impact.