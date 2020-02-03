'1917' wins best film, best director BAFTAs for Sam Mendes

Sweeping World War I odyssey movie 1917 won the best film Bafta on Sunday, and earned Sam Mendes the coveted award for best director, a double triumph for the movie ahead of the Oscars.

It beat The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and Parasite, while Mendes triumphed over Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) for best director.