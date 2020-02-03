'1917' wins best film, best director BAFTAs for Mendes

'1917' wins best film, best director BAFTAs for Sam Mendes

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Feb 03 2020, 18:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 18:59pm ist
Sam Mendes is a favourite to win the 'Best Director' award for 1917. (Photo: AFP photo/Adrian Dennis)

Sweeping World War I odyssey movie 1917 won the best film Bafta on Sunday, and earned Sam Mendes the coveted award for best director, a double triumph for the movie ahead of the Oscars.

It beat The Irishman, Joker, Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and Parasite, while Mendes triumphed over Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) for best director.

 

sam mendes
BAFTA
Oscars 2020
