2023: A hattrick year for maverick screenwriter Sumit Arora

In an interview with DH, Arora said, "I am truly humbled by the overwhelming appreciation and love I've received in 2023. Its been a hattrick year, and I couldn't be more grateful. All these three projects are very close to my heart, and to see all of them receive so much love from the audience is a feeling I can't even describe in words.”

All three of them have been really different from each other: Dahaad is a serious crime thriller, Guns & Gulaabs is a fun crime caper, while Jawan is a a full on mass film.

Arora comments, "I really enjoy going into a new territory with every new project. To explore a new genre, new tone, new kind of language, it actually makes me work harder and enjoy the whole process. I get bored doing the same kind of thing."

The wordsmith is currently busy with his upcoming project Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, and fans are can't wait to see what new dialogues he will craft.