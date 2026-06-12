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25 years of 'Lagaan': Off-screen cricket match where British cast gain revenge

"Lagaan" told the story of a group of villagers who challenge their colonial rulers to a cricket match to avoid paying an oppressive land tax.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 13:32 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanbollywoodMovieLagaanTrendingcricket match

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