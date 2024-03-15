3-day showcase of films by women

As part of the ongoing celebration of International Women’s Day, Suchitra Film Society will screen films by women filmmakers from March 15 to 17. Eight films from seven countries will be screened at the event titled ‘Cinema through the female gaze’.
When We Leave(2010) by Feo Aladag, Aachar & Co (2023) by Sindhu Srinivasa Murthy, Hush... Girls Don’t Scream (2013) by Pouran Derekshandeh and Losing It (2019) by Audrey Diwan are the feature films being showcased.
The short films include A Guy Walks into the Bar (1997) by Carmen Elly Wilkerson, Hysterical Girl (2020) by Kate Novack, Marguerite’(2017) by Marianne Farley and Uncle Thomas, Accounting for the Days (2019) by Regina Pessoa.
The films will be screened at the Suchitra Puravankara auditorium in Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari. These will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers.
Entry free. Look up details on suchitrafilmsociety.com
(Published 14 March 2024, 22:48 IST)