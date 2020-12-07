4 movies to watch if you are excited about Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Durgamati’

The G Ashok-helmed Durgamati, a remake of his Telugu blockbuster Bhaagamathie, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11 much to the delight of movie buffs. The film, starring actor Bhumi Pednekar in the titular role, is a horror-thriller and has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. With the biggie set to stream in a few days, here is a look at four films you are likely to enjoy if you are looking forward to Durgamati.

Bhaagamathie (Telugu/Tamil, 2018)

Featuring ‘Lady Superstar Anushka Shetty in the lead, the film revolves around what happens when an IAS officer is imprisoned in an old house following a shocking turn of events. The film opened to a thunderous response at the box office while receiving rave reviews from fans. It had a strong supporting cast that included Jayaram, Asha Sarath and Unni Mukundan.

Arundhati (Telugu, 2009)

Widely regarded as the film that established Anushka as a household name, Arundhati was a gripping horror-drama that revolved around what happens when the titular character comes to know about a dark secret from the past. It featured Sonu Sood as the antagonist, proving to be a gamechanger for the ‘Punjab Da Munda’.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Hindi, 2007)

A remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, the Vidya Balan-starrer was a horror-comedy that dealt with the issue of Dissociative identity disorder. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a commercial success. The cast included Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Rajpal Yadav.

Nagina (Hindi, 1986)

Nagina, which featured a stellar performance from Sridevi, revolved around what happens when a ‘Nagini’ marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse. The film emerged as a blockbuster and soon attained a cult status. It had an impressive supporting cast that included Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor and Prem Chopra.