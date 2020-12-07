4 reasons why Saif Ali Khan is a good choice to play Ravan in ‘Adipurush’

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is gearing up to play Ravan in the pan-India biggie Adipurush, featuring Baahubali hero Prabhas as Lord Ram. Netizens recently urged the makers of the biggie to drop the star from the film, claiming that he was ‘not fit’ for the role. They added that Rana Daggubati or Jagapathi Babu would be better choices for the role. With Saif in the limelight, here is a look at why the versatile actor is a good choice to play the antagonist in the Om Raut-helmed biggie.

Also read: Netizens urge makers of 'Adipurush' to drop Saif Ali Khan from the movie

Saif has played negative roles before: Saif is no stranger to playing negative roles on the big screen. He impressed fans with his performance in Omkara, one of the most successful films of his career. His character in the well-received Race too had a well-defined mean streak despite being the ‘hero’ of the film. His past achievements indicate that he has it in him to do justice to the character Ravan.

New combination: Adipurush has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Saif’s first collaboration with Prabhas. The same would not have been the case had the makers chosen Rana for the movie as the Tollywood heart-throb and ‘Darling’ had previously collaborated for the Baahubali saga.

Wider reach: Saif, the star of commercially successful films such as Hum Tum and Race, is a fairly bankable name in the Hindi film industry. He also enjoys a strong fan-following globally because of his web series Sacred Games, which created a buzz among fans with its bold content. His popularity might help Adipurush reach a wider audience.

The 'Tanhaji' experience: The debonair star had previously teamed up with Om Raut for the blockbuster Tanhaji, which featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The director extracted an intense performance for the ‘Chotte Nawab’ while ensuring that he got ample scope in the magnum opus. As the director is familiar with Saif’s abilities, he might be able to help him deliver a winning performance in Adipurush. If this happens, the Chef star might complement Prabhas quite well.