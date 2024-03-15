JOIN US
entertainment

5 Alia Bhatt movies to watch on her Birthday

Actress Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood who has succeeded in creating a niche space for herself in Indian cinema. Not just for acting, Alia is known for her selection of scripts. The diva has impressed audiences with an array of characters that have left an indelible mark on her showbiz journey. As the reigning queen of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, celebrates her 31st birthday, here we list five of her finest works from her career.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 08:23 IST

Follow Us

Student of the Year (2012): Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with this romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar. The film's story revolves around the lives of three students at the fictional St. Teresa's College.

Credit: Dharma Productions

Highway (2014): Trying diffrent scripts, Alia agreed to do this road drama helmed by Imtiaz Ali that explores themes of freedom and self-discovery. She essayed the role of a young woman who develops Stockholm syndrome after being abducted.

Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

2 States (2014) - Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, this romantic comedy-drama follows the love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, played by Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Raazi (2018): One of Alia best works till date is Raazi. Her portrayal as an Indian spy married Sehmat Syed married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 garnered widespread acclaim. This espionage thriller was directed by Meghna Gulzar and was produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Dear Zindagi (2016) - Alia Bhatt starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this coming-of-age drama. Directed by Gauri Shinde, Alia played a young woman seeking help from a psychologist (played by SRK) to navigate through life's challenges.

Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment

(Published 15 March 2024, 08:23 IST)
