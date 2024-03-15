5 Alia Bhatt movies to watch on her Birthday

Student of the Year (2012): Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with this romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar. The film's story revolves around the lives of three students at the fictional St. Teresa's College.
Credit: Dharma Productions
Highway (2014): Trying diffrent scripts, Alia agreed to do this road drama helmed by Imtiaz Ali that explores themes of freedom and self-discovery. She essayed the role of a young woman who develops Stockholm syndrome after being abducted.
Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
2 States (2014) - Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, this romantic comedy-drama follows the love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl, played by Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Raazi (2018): One of Alia best works till date is Raazi. Her portrayal as an Indian spy married Sehmat Syed married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 garnered widespread acclaim. This espionage thriller was directed by Meghna Gulzar and was produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dear Zindagi (2016) - Alia Bhatt starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this coming-of-age drama. Directed by Gauri Shinde, Alia played a young woman seeking help from a psychologist (played by SRK) to navigate through life's challenges.
Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment
(Published 15 March 2024, 08:23 IST)