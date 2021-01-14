5 things to expect from the teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’

The teaser of actor Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab is slated to release on Thursday much to the delight of movie buffs. With ‘Power Star’ mania set to grip the social media, here is a look at what one can expect from the special video.

Vakeel Saab to be 'massier' than Pink?: Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The Hindi version was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar in the lead. The ‘Mega Brother’ Naga Babu had some time ago revealed that Vakeel Saab will be 'massier' than the Hindi and Tamil versions. The teaser is likely to give fans clarity on the changes incorporated into the remake to make the movie more suitable for the target audience.

Vakeel Saab to feature strong dialogues?: Pink and Nerkonda Paarvai featured powerful dialogues, highlighting the importance of consent. Vakeel Saab too is likely to feature the same. The teaser might indicate whether they have come out well in Telugu.

A glimpse Shruti Haasan’s character: Shruti, who previously worked with PK in Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, is paired opposite the mass hero in Vakeel Saab. Their sequences are expected to form the backbone of the film. The teaser might give fans a glimpse of their chemistry.

Clarity on Anjali and Nivetha’s roles: Vakeel Saab features Anjali and Jai Lava Kusa star Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies. Their characters have, however, been kept under wraps with most of the promotional material focussing on Pawan Kalyan. The teaser might focus on the two, thus piquing the curiosity of the fans.

PK in vigilante mode: PK was seen holding a baseball bat in the motion poster of Vakeel Saab, a fact that created a great deal of buzz among fans. Many feel that he will be seen playing the role of a vigilante in certain portions of the film. If this is indeed the case, he might put the baseball bat to good use while teaching anti-social elements a lesson. The teaser is likely to address these rumours.