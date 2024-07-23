6 times when Sobhita Dhulipala won our hearts with her simplicity

Sobhita Dhulipala’s travel posts offer a glimpse into her adventures, and this one from Leh, Ladakh is a perfect example. In the post, she enjoys the morning sun while preparing a steaming cup of chai, sharing the simple pleasures of her travels and almost making the fans feel the atmosphere.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
A post reveals Sobhita Dhulipala’s passion for South Indian cuisine.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
Sobhita finds solace by visiting religious places. She feels it is the best way for her to relax and rejuvenate.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
Sobhita Dhulipala embodies the saying “Good Food, Good Travel” perfectly. In this post, she is seen savouring kachori and celebrating Pongal, dressed in a beautiful saree.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
Sobhita’s love for a cherished cultural tradition—applying and flaunting Mehendi. She finds joy in these little things, reflecting her love for culture.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
This candid moment reveals Sobhita’s relatable side, that even when she's not at her best, she finds comfort in life's simple pleasures by indulging in chai and samosa from her Jodhpur diaries.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
Published 23 July 2024, 15:32 IST