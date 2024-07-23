Home
6 times when Sobhita Dhulipala won our hearts with her simplicity

Sobhita Dhulipala is no stranger when blending grace and tradition, either with her mesmerizing on-screen presence or with her super relatable social media posts. Besides the big screen, Sobhita highlights her South Indian heritage and natural beauty through her recent Instagram posts. She often shares moments from her daily life that resonate with her followers, further showcasing her simplicity. Here's a glimpse of some of these wholesome moments.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 15:32 IST

Sobhita Dhulipala’s travel posts offer a glimpse into her adventures, and this one from Leh, Ladakh is a perfect example. In the post, she enjoys the morning sun while preparing a steaming cup of chai, sharing the simple pleasures of her travels and almost making the fans feel the atmosphere.

Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad

A post reveals Sobhita Dhulipala’s passion for South Indian cuisine.

Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad

Sobhita finds solace by visiting religious places. She feels it is the best way for her to relax and rejuvenate.

Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad

Sobhita Dhulipala embodies the saying “Good Food, Good Travel” perfectly. In this post, she is seen savouring kachori and celebrating Pongal, dressed in a beautiful saree.

Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad

Sobhita’s love for a cherished cultural tradition—applying and flaunting Mehendi. She finds joy in these little things, reflecting her love for culture.

Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad

This candid moment reveals Sobhita’s relatable side, that even when she's not at her best, she finds comfort in life's simple pleasures by indulging in chai and samosa from her Jodhpur diaries.

Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad

Published 23 July 2024, 15:32 IST
Entertainment NewsfashionTrendingSobhita Dhulipala

