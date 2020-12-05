7 upcoming Malayalam movies to look forward to

The year 2020 was a rather disappointing one for fans of Malayalam cinema as theatres were closed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. With things slowly returning to 'normal', here is a look at seven upcoming movies that might prove to be game-changers for Mollywood.

Marakkar

The Mohanlal-starrer, which failed to hit the screens this year due to the pandemic, is likely to release in theatres in 2021. The Priyadarshan-helmed period movie features 'Lalettan' in a new avatar and revolves around the adventures of a brave naval admiral. It has a stellar cast that includes Arjun Sarja, 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Drishyam 2

A sequel to the 2013 release Drishyam, Drishyam 2 is being shot against a limited budget and might release digitally as opposed to in theatres. Like the first part, it is being directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The Priest

The Priest has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks Mammootty's firest collaboration with Manju Warrier, The horror-thriller features the 'Megastar' in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity for the right reasons.

Malik

Malik, which marks director Mahesh Narayanan's third collaboration with Fahadh Faasil after Take Off and the Amazon Prime Video-backed CU Soon, failed to release in theatres this year due to the Coronavirus situation. The action-drama is likely to hit the screens sometime in 2021.

Kurup

Arguably the biggest movie of actor Dulquer Salmaan's career, Kurup has been shot against a big budget and revolves around the journey of a dreaded criminal. The Srinath Rajendran-directed movie has a strong supporting cast that includes Tovino Thomas and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Aadujeevitham

The Prithviraj-starrer is a survival drama that revolves around the struggles of an Indian migrant in Saudi Arabia. The survival-drama is based on a novel of the same name and stars Amala Paul as the leading lady.

Nizhal

Powerhouse performer Nayanthara will be seen alongside Kunchacko Boban in the mystery-thriller Nizhal, which created a buzz among fans due to its eerie first-look poster. This will be her first Malayalam film after the release of Love Action Drama.