70th National Film Awards: See full list of winners

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the winners at the 70th National Film Awards, recognizing excellence in cinema across the nation. The prestigious ceremony honored talents like veteran star Mithun Chakraborty with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Rishab Shetty for best actor, and Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh, who jointly received the best actress award. Check out the winners list.