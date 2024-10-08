70th National Film Awards: See full list of winners

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the ‘Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’ for Kantara to actor and director Rishab Shetty during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Actress in a Leading Role’ award for ‘Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil)' to Nithya Menen during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Actress’ award for Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express' to Manasi Parekh during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents 'Best Film in AVGC’ award for ‘Brahmastra Part 1-Shiva' to director Ayan Mukerji during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents a 'Special Mention' award for Gulmohar to actor Manoj Bajpayee during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents an award for ‘Ponniyin Selvan-Part I' to director Mani Ratnam during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents an award to Karan Johar during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents an award to music composer and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents ‘Best Direction’ award for Uunchai to Sooraj R Barjatya during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Music Direction award for ‘Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1’ to AR Rahman during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents ‘Best Cinematography’ award for ‘Mono No Aware’ to Siddharth Diwan during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the 'Best Child Artist’ award for Malikappuram to Sreepath P K during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents ‘Best Book on Cinema’ award for Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography to author Anirudha Bhattarcharjee during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delh.
President Droupadi Murmu presents ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ award for the film Fouja to Pawan Malhotra during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’ award for Uunchai to actor Neena Gupta during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Music Direction (Songs) award for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva to Pritam Chakraborty during the 70th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Published 08 October 2024, 17:14 IST