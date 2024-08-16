Home
entertainment

70th National Film Awards: South cinemas sweep top honours; Rishab Shetty wins best actor for 'Kantara'

Malayalam movie 'Aattam: The Play' bagged National Film Award for best feature film. Best actress award has been shared by Nithya Menen for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for 'Kutch Express'.
hemin Joy
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 09:10 IST

New Delhi: Kannada actor Rishab Shetty was on Friday named the best actor for his performance in Kantara, which also bagged the best wholesome entertainer film, in National Film Awards for 2022 announced in Delhi.

Sooraj R Barjatya has been declared best director for Uunchai while Malayalam movie Aattam: The Play bagged National Film Award for best feature film. The best actress award has been shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.

KGF-2 has been declared the best Kannada film.

Best debut director in non-feature section was bagged by Basti Dinesh Shenoy who directed the Kannada non-feature film Madhyantara. The best editing (Non-feature) also went to Madhyantara's Suresh Urs.

Another Kannada non-feature film Ranga Vibhaga (Temple Dance Tradition) was chosen for the Best Art and Culture Film.

Published 16 August 2024, 09:10 IST
