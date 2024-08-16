70th National Film Awards: South cinemas sweep top honours; Rishab Shetty wins best actor for 'Kantara'

New Delhi: Kannada actor Rishab Shetty was on Friday named the best actor for his performance in Kantara, which also bagged the best wholesome entertainer film, in National Film Awards for 2022 announced in Delhi.

Sooraj R Barjatya has been declared best director for Uunchai while Malayalam movie Aattam: The Play bagged National Film Award for best feature film. The best actress award has been shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.

KGF-2 has been declared the best Kannada film.