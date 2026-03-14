<p>South Indian film exhibitors have proposed a mandatory eight-week theatrical run for films before OTT release.</p>.<p>At the South India Film Exhibitors meet held on Wednesday in Bengaluru, exhibitors from the five southern states discussed challenges faced by cinema halls. The current window is four weeks between a theatre and OTT release.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Films will remain exclusive to theatres for eight weeks before streaming and satellite run. “It will be initiated from April 10. After that, if productions do not comply, we will not exhibit them at the theatres,” M Narasimhalu, who owns Vaishnavi-Vaibhavi theatre, told Showtime. The rule will not apply to films that have already made a deal.</p>.'Boong' movie review: Two boys gently navigate realities of Manipur society .<p class="bodytext">Other key discussions include scrapping the rental system and shifting to a revenue-sharing model. The exhibitors will meet again to further discuss.</p>