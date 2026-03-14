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8-week theatre run must before OTT release

At the South India Film Exhibitors meet held on Wednesday in Bengaluru, exhibitors from the five southern states discussed challenges faced by cinema halls.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:35 IST
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