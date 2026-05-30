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Homeentertainment

A chilling warning from distant farmlands

The film, which has also been dubbed in Hindi and narrated by Naseeruddin Shah, highlights farmer suicides in the US, which are reportedly four times the national average.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:36 IST
Entertainment NewsFilm

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