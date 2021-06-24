A different cop film to twists and turns: 4 things to expect from Prithviraj's 'Cold Case'

Actor Prithviraj's upcoming movie Cold Case has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features the star in the role of a cop and boasts of an intriguing storyline. It has been directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30. Here is a look at what one can expect from the promising thriller.

Not a star vehicle

Prithvi recently revealed during an Instagram Live session that Cold Case is completely different from the character-driven film Mumbai Police as the script is its proverbial real hero. He also added that he won't really be the focal point of the flick, indicating that this will be anything but a star vehicle.

Strong female characters

Malayalam movies often feature strong female characters. Uyare, a film about the life of an acid attack survivor, is a case in point. Cold Case is unlikely to be an exception as it brings together two talented performers--Suchitra Pillai and Aditi Balan. Suchitra has been in the limelight over the last few years with her work in the web series Bebaakee and the Mollywood film Oppam. Aditi, on the other hand, became the talk of the town with her performance in the Tamil movie Aruvi. They might prove to be assets for the film if they get ample scope.

Twists and turns

Broadly speaking, a thriller can make an impact only if it features ample twists and turns. Drishyam, for instance, left fans asking for more with a terrific reveal in the closing moments. Cold Case also is likely to follow a similar pattern. The trailer suggests that the flick will revolve around the hunt for a deadly killer so one can expect the movie to feature swerves, twists and even grey characters.

A unique experience

The positive response to Mammootty's The Priest indicated that the Malayalam audience is game for thrillers with supernatural elements. Cold Case appears to be set in a similar space as the trailer featured references to witchcraft and dark forces. The film can prove to be a real genre-bender if these subplots are fleshed out in detail.