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'A dream come true': Jatin Sarna opens up on working with Madhuri Dixit in 'Maa Behen'

As anticipation mounted over his mystery role, it has now been revealed that Jatin plays a big role with Madhuri, playing her husband in the film.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 13:26 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsMadhuri DixitTrendingTriptii DimriFilmyzilla

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