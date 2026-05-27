<p>Actor Jatin Sarna is on a winning streak thanks to his highly selective and deliberate choice of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fims">film </a>scripts. Recently, his fans were thrilled by his brief appearance alongside <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhuri-dixit">Madhuri Dixit</a> in the newly dropped <em>Maa Behen</em> trailer. As anticipation mounted over his mystery role, it has now been revealed that Jatin plays a big role with Madhuri, playing her husband in the film. </p><p>As the trailer continues to garner love from audiences, Jatin shared exclusive details about his experience working alongside a stellar ensemble cast that includes Madhuri Dixit, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tripti-dimri">Triptii Dimri</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ravi-kishan">Ravi Kishan.</a></p><p>“This is a feeling beyond words. I never thought this would happen in my wildest dreams, but I’m so grateful to the almighty and director Suresh Triveni,” said the <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sacred-games">Sacred Games</a></em> star.</p>.Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri's dark comedy 'Maa Behen' has a new update.<p>Landing the role of Madhuri Dixit's husband in <em>Maa Behen</em> is just the latest proof that his "quality over quantity" strategy is working beautifully for him.</p><p>Further talking about how he landed the role, Jatin said, “Even though I auditioned for a different role, I ended up playing Madhuri Dixit ma'am's husband, an experience I absolutely loved," added Jatin.</p>.Jailer 2: Jatin Sarna opens up about playing a key antagonist challenging Rajinikanth.<p>"Those few days of shooting felt like a dream, and I enjoyed every bit of it, swapping stories and bonding with her. She is remarkably charming, mesmerizing, dedicated, and full of energy.”</p><p>“I’m really excited for everyone to see Maa Behen. Mark my words, the viewers are going to be amazed, and this performance is bound to make my peers a bit envious,” concluded Jatin.</p><p>With over 28 million views already, the Maa Behen trailer is winning massive praise from audiences. The film is quickly standing out as a unique, dark crime-comedy that brilliantly blends quirky family drama with high-stakes chaos.</p>.Social media erupts after Jatin Sarna confirms Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty’s cameos in 'Jailer 2'.<p>Jatin Sarna’s steady rise in showbiz is proof of his knack for picking scripts that let his work shine. </p><p>From playing Bunty in <em>Sacred Games</em>, Yashpal Sharma in <em>83</em> and Chawanprash in <em>Khakee: The Bihar Chapter</em>, Jatin has impressed cinema lovers with his selection of scripts, which have left a lasting impression on cinema lovers.</p><p>Fresh off his recent theatrical release, <em>Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya</em>, and the OTT film <em>MOMACU</em> (<em>Motor Machis Aur Cutter</em>), Jatin is currently gearing up for <em>Maa Behen</em>. Following that, he is set to step into a highly anticipated role as the antagonist in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a>-starrer <em>Jailer 2</em>.</p>