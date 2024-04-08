A film doesn't have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre: Kriti Sanon on 'Crew' success

She stressed, "This (response to Crew) is sort of a start of a change, I am hoping, at least. Slowly, I hope people will come out and risk putting money and scaling a woman-led film as much as they do for male-led films because that also translates to the same amount of numbers at the box office."

Citing the example of 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 33-year-old actor said director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the Alia Bhatt-starrer on a large scale, and the film was a critical as well as commercial success. Interestingly, Sanon and Bhatt shared the best actress National Film Award for their performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

"He (Bhansali) presented his woman character, like, for the lack of a better word, a hero. Normally, when you see films which have only female protagonists, the budget is usually constrained. People don't believe those films would pull the audience to the theatres the way a man-led film does."

Sanon added, "There are not many expectations. People's belief is low. That belief needs to get stronger for things to change. If you invest in a film the same amount that you do on 'Dunki' and present the film on the same scale... If you will make the same content with the female-led film, you should believe that the film will do well because your content is that strong."

Sanon is now looking forward to the release of Do Patti, which also marks her production debut via her Blue Butterfly Films. The movie, slated to premiere on Netflix this year, reunites Sanon with her Dilwale co-star Kajol.