A Japanese perspective on Oppenheimer

This film on American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer was released worldwide in the summer of 2023 and became a massive hit. However, it reached Japanese theatres only this March, eight months later. Given it is a biopic on ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, many Japanese people were concerned about its content. Although Hollywood films have not been big hits in Japan of late, ‘Oppenheimer’ received positive response from many. The film distribution company in Japan took an extremely cautious approach. It conducted an advance screening in Hiroshima. It was the first of the two cities where the atomic bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945. Nagasaki, five hours away from Hiroshima, was bombed three days later. The distribution company shared the audience’s reactions to highlight that ‘Oppenheimer’ is by no means a film that glorifies the atomic bomb.