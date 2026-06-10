"A living tradition, not a staged act": Abhishek Nama on his vision for ‘Nagabandham’

<p>In an era where the filming is completely dominated by the magic of green screens and virtual production, <em>Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure</em> is doing things differently. Abhishek Nama, director of the upcoming magnum opus, has consciously bypassed modern digital shortcuts and has opted for a raw realism.</p><p>By swimming against the tide, they have used a massive physical environment and real-world cultural experts to give life to this greatest cinematic spectacle.</p><p>Speaking about the decision to build an elaborate physical environment for the film, the director said that authenticity was central to his vision for <em>Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure</em>.</p>.Rishabh Sawhney learns Pashto to nail the dialect of Ahmad Shah Abdali in 'Nagabandham'.<p>By weaving together mythology, history, mystery and adventure, the upcoming epic is designed to take the audience to a richly textured world. For the filmmaker, choosing practical effects and real locations over CGI-driven environments was crucial in justifying the movie's core creative vision.</p><p>"Technology is a wonderful tool, but it should support storytelling, not replace it. For <em>Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure</em>, we wanted the world to feel tangible and believable," the director said.</p>.<p>Driven by the story’s mythological and historical roots, the production team reportedly constructed ten colossal sets, featuring ancient terrains and sweeping, temple-inspired architecture.</p><p>According to the filmmaker, practical sets allowed actors to fully immerse themselves in the world of the film. "When actors walk through a real temple corridor, climb actual stone structures, or interact with physical environments, their performances become more natural and immersive."</p>.<p>Furthermore, he said he believes that individuals who practice these traditions in their everyday lives bring a unique energy that cannot be replicated. "Real priests, traditional practitioners, and people who live those rituals every day bring a certain energy that cannot be rehearsed or manufactured."</p><p>While VFX did happen where required, the director further asserted that physical sets offer a depth, scale and realism that digital environments can't quite match. "We used VFX where necessary, but wherever possible we built real sets because they provide texture, scale, and authenticity that audiences can subconsciously feel.”</p><p>"When audiences watch it, I want them to feel they are witnessing a living tradition rather than a staged performance," he concluded.</p>