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"A living tradition, not a staged act": Abhishek Nama on his vision for ‘Nagabandham’

By swimming against the tide, they have used a massive physical environment and real-world cultural experts to give life to this greatest cinematic spectacle.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:47 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/@abhisheknaama</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/@abhisheknaama

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Published 10 June 2026, 13:47 IST
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