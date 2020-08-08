A love story beyond the urban space

Bollywood director Anand Tiwari’s latest directorial, ‘Bandish Bandits’, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, marries tradition and modernity. The 10-part romantic-drama, which follows the love story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry), shows how different musical backgrounds can either make or break a relationship. In an interview with Showtime, Anand Tiwari talks about how he got veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on board, roping in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and more.

What made you cast Naseeruddin Shah?

The talent and stature of the man himself. He brings in so much gravitas to the frame. We had him in mind when writing the script. He doesn’t have to speak lengthy dialogues, but the few words that he says have to be delivered with authority. Naseer sir is naturally gifted with that kind of authority. We also think his dedication to his craft is unmatched.

On working with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy…

If you listen to the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy songs made a few years ago and then look at their current lineup now, you will see that they have stayed relevant and evolved with time. They have a keen ear for the changes in music preferences among youngsters and quickly adapt to it. We never felt that we were working with senior musicians because they were more than willing to hear us out.

What was it like to shoot in Jodhpur?

If Jodhpur was a human being, I would have married her. More than the place, the people were warm and welcoming. We were shooting at the peak of summer but what made it memorable were the locals who received us with open arms and welcomed us into their homes. After a day’s work, I would walk around the town and talk with total strangers and I felt like I was one among them.

Was this series different from what you have worked on before?

We wanted to take the story beyond the urban space and the problems that come with it. We wanted to take it into smaller towns and what better place to shoot than in Jodhpur, which is steeped in tradition and history. This is our attempt to make young Indians engage with and fall in love with rural India.

The idea of romance is different here...

We have taken something from the old and added something new to it. Today, you find very little external conflict because parents in cities have become more accepting of their children’s choices. We have brought in two youngsters (Radhe and Tamanna) who are from two different musical backgrounds, aspirational and ambitious in their own way.

Has the pandemic affected your work?

As a theatre artiste, I am very adaptable and can perform no matter what the conditions are. If there’s no work, I sit at home and write. I’ve written stories that can be adapted and shot within the given circumstances, budget and restrictions. I have made sure to not compromise on work, keep the spirits high and not let the current situation affect me.