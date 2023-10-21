A meditation on grief and greed

Written by Biswapati Sarkar (of TVF fame) and a few others, Kaala Pani is, at its heart, a dense meditation on grief and greed. Ambitious in scope, the series is set in Andamans in the near future. The islands are awaiting tourists for a year-end festival while a superbug is silently poisoning its drinking water source. The rest of the storyline is pretty standard survival drama fare with the usual suspects pushing the narrative forward — the lone whistleblower whom nobody believes at first (a brilliant cameo by Mona Singh), red-tape-ridden government response, the let-us-make-a-quick-buck smarties, the family that's at the wrong place at the wrong time... What sets the series apart though is its lyricism — be it in the cinematography that makes the islands look both menacing and alluring or the way multiple characters grapple with their personal tragedies — subtly, with that nameless dread never too far away.