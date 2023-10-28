A much awaited, captivating account of a white coloniser’s guilt

In this brilliantly written historic drama, the director attempts to own up to the historic injustice inflicted on indigenous people. Exceptional performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro elevate the film. In the denouement, Ernest’s search for redemption makes it a convincing watch. But in a film about native Americans, their culture and resistance get little attention. It can be argued that Mollie’s character is in itself a representation of the community. But instead of keeping Ernest, a white man and murder accomplice, at the centre of the story, a coloured protagonist would have gone further in denouncing the white man’s crimes. The film also tries to depict a state investigative agency as a liberator, whereas Mollie's efforts to get the attention of the federal government to look into the murders is just a passing reference. But despite such shortcomings, 'The Killers of the Flower Moon' is definitely a film you should watch.