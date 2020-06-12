A must-watch sci-fi film

The Vast of Night (Amazon Prime)

Direction: Andrew Patterson

Screenwriters: James Montague and Craig W Sanger

Rating: 3.5/5

The ‘Vast of Night’ is a sci-fi flick that is put together well despite a modest budget. A homage to 1950s television shows, the film may be more aural than visual.

You’re not wrong if you think you noticed dancing beats in the opening credits of the film; you will hear its echo through the rest of the film.

The aural focus is made apparent in the character Everett, whose signature is speaking too fast. A tracking shot where he walks around a basketball court packs a lot of information in a matter of seconds.

The film’s sci-fi content begins when Everett drops the other main character Fay at the switchboard station where she works. Fay notices an unfamiliar signal that starts creating disturbances in the radio connections and the characters are faced with things beyond the normal.

The tension starts building from that point, with the characters going in search of the key to the mystery. Overall the film is excellent, and is designed not for those who want Marvel-like visual, but a subtler exploration of futuristic themes.