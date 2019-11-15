A not-so-great thriller

Cast: Prabhu Mundkur, Manvitha Harish, Ugramm Manju

Director: G Naveen Reddy

Language: Kannada U/A

Relax Satya’begins ominously with a montage of Satya and Dasanna committing a series of crimes. Prabhu Mundkur, playing the role of Satya, is new to the world of crime, and often

oscillates between innocence and fear.

He is accompanied by a stoic Dasanna played by Ugramm Manju. The unlikely duo is embroiled in a scheme to make a quick buck, and that leads them to kidnap Maya, daughter of a rich

man, when she is out for a jog in the morning.

The partners in crime are not new acquaintances. Satya reveals that he grew up in Dasanna’s garage. So, even though Dasanna is often aggressive, Satya treats him with the reverence one accords to a father.

The movie emphasises Satya’s innocence constantly. For instance, when he is handed a gun for the first time, he immediately strikes warrior-like poses, similar to a boy who has acquired a new toy. We are also accompanied by Satya’s humourous monologue, which like his name, is often at odds with his actions. It is evident that he does not understand the consequences of his actions.

Dasanna, on the other hand, is a seasoned criminal and is often frustrated by Satya’s antics. He spends the better part of the movie travelling to questionable neighbourhoods, making calls, and being stuck in montages that don’t take the story forward. His dialogues are mostly limited to grunts, and threatening Satya with a gun or, sometimes, with a knife.

By the end of the movie, the world of crime seems too dark for Satya and his innocence is long gone. He is forced to keep his end of the deal, but the movie redeems his hope in the world and also underlines his love for his dark mentor.