Rahman’s daughter Khatija marries Riyasdeen Mohamed

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija ties knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

The duo, who got engaged in December last year, got married in Chennai

A R Rahman took to Instagram and posted a family picture with the couple. Credit: IANS Photo

Composer A R Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman has tied the knot with sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

The duo, who got engaged in December last year, got married in Chennai, the music maestro announced on Thursday.

A R Rahman took to Instagram and posted a family picture with the couple.

"May the almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. #NikkahCeremony #Marriage," the 55-year-old wrote.

Khatija Rahman also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mohamed from the wedding.

"The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, wrote.

Her singing credits include song titled “Rock A Bye Baby” from Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama “Mimi”, which was composed by her father, and independent track "Farishton".

