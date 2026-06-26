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A R Rahman scripts history as first Indian musician to win Golden Plate Award

With this honour, A R Rahman becomes the first-ever Indian musician to receive this award. Earlier, Satyajit Ray, Sachin Tendulkar and Amartya Sen had won it.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:38 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:38 IST
Entertainment NewsAR RahmanTrendingIndian MusicIndependent music

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