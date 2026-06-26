A R Rahman scripts history as first Indian musician to win Golden Plate Award

<p>The Mozart of Madras and Academy Award-winning musician A R Rahman has been presented with the esteemed Golden Plate Award by the American Academy of Achievement during their 56th International Achievement Summit in Washington, D C.<br><br>ARR received the honour from acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson at the historic Mellon Auditorium.</p>.<p>Talking about the award, A R Rahman said, “I am truly humbled to receive this honour. It wouldn’t have been possible without the people of India, the inspiration I’ve drawn from the country, the directors and creative partners I’ve had the privilege of working with, and the fans who have supported me throughout the years and inspired me to keep pushing myself. This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. It’s not just an honour, it’s also a reminder to strive for more and keep growing. I’m humbled and proud to represent India in this way.”<br><br>As one of the American Academy of Achievement’s most prestigious honours, the Golden Plate Award celebrates exceptional individuals whose monumental achievements have reshaped their fields and inspired global generations.</p>.<p>With this honour, A R Rahman becomes the first-ever Indian musician to receive this award. Earlier, Satyajit Ray, Sachin Tendulkar and Amartya Sen had won it.</p><p>He now joins an elite club of legendary global figures who have previously accepted the Golden Plate Award. Past laureates span the worlds of cinema, literature, sports and the arts, including icons like Haruki Murakami, Dame Julie Andrews, Maya Angelou, Francis Ford Coppola, Chuck Jones, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael J. Fox, Samuel L. Jackson and Andre Agassi.<br><br>This latest accolade caps off a remarkable season for the composer, who is currently working alongside Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer to score Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming cinematic epic <em>Ramayana</em>. The prestigious international recognition further cements Rahman's enduring legacy as a proud global ambassador of Indian artistry.</p>