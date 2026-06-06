A R Rahman to perform at Attari border in tribute to BSF

<p>New Delhi: Oscar and Grammy-winning composer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-r-rahman">A R Rahman </a>will perform at the Attari Border in a musical tribute to the Border Security Force, the makers of upcoming film <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga </em>announced.</p>.<p>Titled "Jai Ho — A Tribute to the Bravehearts", the event will be held on Sunday, scheduled between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm during the parade ceremony at JCP Stadium, Atari border in Punjab.</p>.<p>The performance, organised by the team of director Imtiaz Ali's <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em>, is being billed as a first-of-its-kind tribute to the BSF personnel who guard India's borders.</p>.Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh announce soulful love story ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’.<p>Rahman, a Padma Bhushan awardee, will be joined at the event by Ali, actor Vedang Raina and singers Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis, who have contributed to the film's music.</p>.<p>Representatives of the film's producers — Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary — will also be present.</p>.<p>Billed as a "charming story of love and longing", <em>Main Vaapas Aaunga</em> stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Raina.</p>.<p>The film also marks the reunion of the celebrated trio of Ali, Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who previously collaborated on <em>Rockstar</em>, <em>Tamasha</em> and <em>Amar Singh Chamkila</em>.</p>.<p><em>Main Vaapus Aaunga </em>is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 12. </p>