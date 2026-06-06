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Homeentertainment

A R Rahman to perform at Attari border in tribute to BSF

The performance is being billed as a first-of-its-kind tribute to the BSF personnel who guard India's borders.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:59 IST
Entertainment NewsBSFA R Rahman

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