A R Rahman to release 'song of hope'

Abu Dhabi: Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman has announced release of a new "song of hope".

The versatile musician, who has been scoring for films for the past three decades, made the announcement during the 52nd National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The idea is to create a song of hope. This is a song to honour everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital," the 56-year-old music director said.

Rahman's new song is a result of a "collaborative effort" with Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings.