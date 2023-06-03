A remake of a remake

Film: Yadha Yadha Hi

Director: Ashok Teja

Cast: Digant Manchale, Vasishta Simha, Hariprriya, Avinash

Rating: 3.5/5

‘Yadha Yadha Hi’ is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Evaru’, which was an official remake of the Spanish crime thriller ‘Contratiempo’ (The Invisible Guest). It was also remade in Hindi as ‘Badla’.

The flick revolves around Adarsh (Diganth), Priya (Hariprriya) and Aditya (Vasishta Simha). Priya, an ambitious girl dreaming of an affluent life. She falls in love with Aditya and soon breaks up with him as she finds his over possessiveness difficult to cope.

Years later, Aditya, now an honest police officer, enters Priya’s life after her engagement with Rahul, an industrialist. Her life takes a turn as a professor is murdered in a resort in Munnar. About a year and a half later, Aditya is shot dead inside a locked hotel in Munnar. Priya is the prime suspect. She admits, justifying her crime as self-defense as Aditya tried to rape her.

Who are the assailants of the two? What were their motives? These questions are answered in the climax.

The film opens to Aditya’s murder. Soon, Adarsh, a lower rung cop, meets Priya at her house promising to help her if she pays him a hefty amount.

Key revelations pop up during the conversation between the two. Questions are raised, while answers are withheld. A pile-up of twisting and turning of events, powerful people reacting to losing control of their lives keep the viewers engaged.

Teja, springing pleasant surprises regularly, pushes the audience to keep up with the pace of the action, drama, and the conversations.

As the audiences begin to understand the characters better, the plot begins to make sense, thanks to the intense conflict between truths and lies.

The flick leaves the audience reeling with another big twist which completes the circle. Diganth anchors the narrative. Simha as a hot-headed cop delivers. The film belongs to Hariprriya, who as an innocent victim, shines.

Many characters conversing in Kannada in a Munnar police station defies logic. A forced song affects the pace. Despite flaws, the flick pays-off.