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A return to the simple and familiar?

Film critic Swaroop Kodur believes it is the audience’s trust in a homegrown brand that has risen quietly and steadily.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:37 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 00:37 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada movie

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