A richly deserved honour for Martin Scorsese

Film archivist and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur first met Scorsese in 2013. He discovered a print of Uday Shankar's Kalpana which the foundation, along with Dungarpur, restored and preserved frame by frame. The original black and white essence of the film was intact just as the sound recording was. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the classic section and was well appreciated. Since then the foundation has supported film preservation workshops all over India conducted by Dungarpur. Both jointly preserved and restored G Aravindan’s Thampu and Kummatty. They are on the verge of preserving and restoring Girish Kasaravalli's Ghatashraddha.