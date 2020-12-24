'A Simple Murder' to 'Illegal': 5 underrated web series from 2020

The year 2020 was an unusual one for the entertainment industry as streaming platforms delivered content at a time when theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the likes of Pataal Lok and Mirzapur 2 created a fair deal of buzz among netizens, a few relativity smaller web series too entertained fans despite not getting the type of recognition they deserved.

With 2021 around the corner, here is a look at five underrated Hindi shows from the year gone by

A Simple Murder (Sonyliv): The quirky dark-comedy had a whacky storyline that revolved around what happens when a woman is killed under shocking circumstances. It featured sincere performances from the likes of Zeeshan Ayyub, Amit Sial and pan-India actor Priya Anand but did get wide patronage as it was not promoted as aggressively as expected.

Taj Mahal (Netflix): Taj Mahal, which had a strong cast headlined by Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni, featured the right mix of nostalgia and romance. While those familiar with the tehzeeb of Lucknow enjoyed it a lot, others m found it a bit hard to relate to the reel action.

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video): The small show with a heart, Panchayat received rave reviews due to its simple yet effective narrative that touched upon the 'city vs village' divide. The Jitendra Kumar-starrer, however, did not become as popular as expected as it lacked 'star power'.

Code M (AltBalaji/Zee5): A neatly-executed thriller, Code M revolved around what happens when an army officer is 'killed' during a clash with 'terrorists'. It starred TV actor Jennifer Winget in the lead and touched upon a few sensitive issues. The proverbial twist in the tale proved to be a highlight of the series. The cast included Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor.

Illegal (Voot Select): The series, which was a courtroom-drama with plenty of 'masala', ruffled a few feathers with its hard-hitting narrative and well-executed twists. Neha Sharma's intense performance and her scenes with Akshay Oberoi proved to be the backbone of Illegal. The show had an able supporting cast that included Piyush Mishra and Kubbra Sait.