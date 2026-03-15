<p>Mumbai: Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-gopal-varma">Ram Gopal Varma</a> says he cast <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/urmila-matondkar">Urmila Matondkar</a> in his 2003 movie, “Bhoot” because he was convinced she had the intensity needed to lead his horror film after seeing her performance in one fo the songs for "Rangeela".</p>.<p>"Bhoot" was a box-office hit and is considered one of the best horror movies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindi">Hindi</a>. Matondkar won several awards for her performance as a possessed wife.</p>.<p>It revolved around a married <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/couple">couple</a>, played by Ajay Devgn and Matondkar, who move into a flat haunted by a spirit, and a series of inexplicable experiences drives the wife to near madness.</p>.<p>“I decided to cast Urmila in the role because of one expression she did in another completely different film of mine. The expression in the ‘Hai Rama’ song from ‘Rangeela’ struck so strongly in my head, like when she is wearing a red dress and looking intensely at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jackie-shroff">Jackie Shroff</a>, that close up is what actually convinced me she can pull this role in (‘Bhoot’),” Varma said at the Red Lorry Film Festival on Saturday evening, where the movie was screened.</p>.<p>When asked if he would collaborate with Matondkar again, the filmmaker instantly replied in the negative.</p>.<p>“Right now, I don't have anything. I must have done every kind of genre with her from "Satya" to "Rangeela" to "Bhoot" and "Ek Hasina Thi",” he said.</p>.<p>Varma said casting is very important in horror films as the weight of the genre rests on the actor's shoulders.</p>.<p>“I feel casting is the most important thing because what the characters are feeling on screen the audience will feel the same, especially even more so in a horror film. A guy with an action image is getting scared, so you'll also be more scared than that.</p>.Ram Gopal Varma on 'Dhurandhar' and 'Toxic' release: It's a clash between two cultures of cinema.<p>"So, the expressions of actors play around 80 per cent of the importance; sound, music, and all other things play about 20 per cent because the purpose of the sound and music is also to enhance the actor's expression.” The director said he has been a fan of “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/the-exorcist">The Exorcist</a>”, a horror franchise that began with the acclaimed 1973 film.</p>.<p>“I saw it when I was a teenager and I couldn't sleep; I was not myself for a month. I used to be scared looking at anyone and everyone, including my family members,” he said, adding that he hasn’t seen “Bhoot” since it was released over two decades ago.</p>.<p>Varma is renowned for introducing realistic psychological horror films like “Raat” (1992), “Bhoot” and its sequel, “Bhoot Returns”, “Darna Mana Hai”, “Phoonk”, “Kaun”, and “12 'O' Clock”.</p>.<p>“You first have to love the act of scaring people,” Varma said, recalling how he used a frightening mask to prank people at night in his college days.</p>.<p>Varma revealed that his initial idea for “Bhoot” was to follow the traditional horror blueprint of setting the movie in a spooky haveli; later, he ditched it for an apartment in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p>.<p>“When I was making ‘Bhoot’, my first idea was to set it in some kind of a haveli. Which was like the most cliched thing at that time. One of my assistants said, 'sir haveli is such a done to death location, most obvious for a horror film. Why don't we do in Goa or somewhere’.</p>.Writers, directors don't have much liberty in Hindi cinema: Priyadarshan.<p>Then I said, 'Let's set it in Lokhandwala’ (a popular area in suburban Mumbai). I think horror works best when the people sitting in the theatre feel it can happen to them,” he said.</p>.<p>Citing the example of successful franchise films like “Lights Out” and “Conjuring”, Varma said the approach to horror films is minimalism and that a complex plot can weaken the scares.</p>.<p>“There are various ways to make a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/horror-film">horror film</a>. I feel a horror film should never have too much of a story. In fact, when you try to tell a story, it might lessen the impact and you will lose your relatability. The biggest example I can give you is ‘The Exorcist’, there's zero story,” the director said.</p>.<p>Varma is thrilled about reuniting with actor Manoj Bajpayee on their upcoming horror-comedy film, “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> Station Mein Bhoot”. The two have worked together on films like “Satya”, “Kaun”, and “Shool”.</p>.<p>He revealed that the film will release sometime in May. </p>