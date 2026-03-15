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A single shot in ‘Rangeela’ inspired Urmila Matondkar’s casting in ‘Bhoot’: Ram Gopal Varma

Varma said casting is very important in horror films as the weight of the genre rests on the actor's shoulders.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 10:23 IST
EntertainmentUrmila MatondkarbollywoodFilmRam Gopal VarmaHorror filmsFilmmaker

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