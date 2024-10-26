A slow dance with predictable steps

<p class="bodytext">Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock in perhaps what is the last movie in the ‘Venom’ franchise, picking up in Mexico as Eddie is wanted for all the carnage that took place in San Francisco. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For a movie which had upped the audience’s expectations, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ fails on multiple fronts. The storyline is all too familiar, with anyone who’s watched the Marvel Universe likely to predict what comes next.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Eddie and Venom need to escape from hunters sent by Knull, who is keen on getting his hands on the “Codex” which would guarantee his freedom from a prison created by the symbiotes. This escape is compounded by the challenge that Eddie is wanted by literally all law enforcement agencies in the country.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With other symbiotes being tested in a lab facility under military supervision, it is the quintessential feeling the army harbours of all aliens being bad and the aliens trying to prove otherwise, a premise which has been eaten up and spat out in numerous movies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is upto the symbiotes to save the world as they battle their hunters and try to keep the codex safe.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The movie is slow, with nothing really standing out. The plot doesn’t invoke any “oooh” moments, and the comedy is limited to a few scenes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What the movie does offer is perhaps the entry of Knull into the Spiderman universe. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The title of the movie does feel apt, for this seems like the last dance which was just prolonged and carried out by someone who just wanted it to end.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Venom: The Last Dance\nRating: 2.5/5\nEnglish (Theatres)\nDirector: Kelly Marcel\nCast: Tom Hardy Juno Temple Peggy Lu Rhys Ifans</p>