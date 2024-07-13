A wanderer's inward journey

There is no doubt at all that many great masters of the film world have left a deep impression on me. I could name Mani Kaul, Ghatak, Ray, Bergman, Tarkovsky, Fellini and many more. But all that has been more in the form of trying to understand the director’s statement. I have given great thought to the stimulating elements of the great films. However, inspiration does not shape everything for a creative person. One has to struggle to shape one’s images entirely on one’s own. For instance, the film Accident which I scripted was inspired by Costa Gavras’s Z. After watching Gavras’s film, I wondered if such things could happen In India.