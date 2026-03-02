<p>The internet has officially gone into celebratory mode over an alleged 'leak' from the sets of Atlee and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun">Allu Arjun</a>’s highly anticipated project <em>#AA22xA6</em>. The leaked photo has spread like wildfire, sparking massive celebrations among the <em>Pushpa</em> star’s fans and Atlee’s loyal followers who have been dreaming of this duo for years.</p><p>Ever since its announcement, this film has become one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema. Every single development, from the sci-fi world-building to the massive scale, is being meticulously crafted, and fans are dying to see the kind of 'larger-than-life' magic Atlee has created with Allu Arjun.</p><p>The leaked image shows Allu Arjun in the middle of a massive action sequence, likely from a post-apocalyptic phase. With severe burns and scars on his face, Allu Arjun's rugged and battle-worn look highlights his past struggles and battles.</p>.'Baseless and untrue': Allu Arjun's team slams viral '42 Dos and Don'ts' podcast.<p>Further, buzz has it that the movie will show Allu Arjun in four roles (potentially four generations of one family), with netizens speculating that this "braided" look belongs to the younger and more rebellious avatar. Looking at the harsh, barren environment, it’s clear the audience will be transported into a dystopian setting. The <em>Jawan</em> maker has reportedly dropped a hint, giving his followers a glimpse into the gritty 'Mass-meets-Magic' universe he’s creating with Allu Arjun.</p><p>The highly anticipated collaboration between director Atlee and superstar Allu Arjun, tentatively titled <em>AA22xA6</em>, is currently in production, with reports suggesting the filming schedule will be completed by September 2026. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the antagonist, and it is targeting a 2027 release.</p>