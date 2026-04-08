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AA22xA6 Title Reveal: Allu Arjun and Atlee's film is titled 'Raaka'; Check out the first look poster

This high-concept sci-fi universe by Atlee is said to be a socio-fantasy epic with Allu Arjun reportedly playing three different avatars.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 05:38 IST
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