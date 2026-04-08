<p>After months of speculation and buzz, the makers of #AA22xA6 finally unveiled the title of Atlee and Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie. Releasing the first look poster along with the title on Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday adds more cheer to his birthday celebrations.</p><p>Sharing the title and first poster, the makers wrote, '#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka ⚔️ Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits ✨.'</p><p>The first look poster of the sci-fi drama features Allu Arjun in a menacing avatar.</p>.<p>Earlier, the maker teased the audience with a glimpse by releasing a chilling pre-look poster featuring a clawed, beast-like hand. The glimpse elevated the buzz for #AA22xA6, touted to be a sci-fi drama that is beyond everyone’s imagination.</p>.<p>Announced on Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday, <em>Raaka</em> is said to be one of the most prestigious projects of Sun Pictures. With the momentum of Pushpa and Jawan behind them, the visionaries Allu Arjun and Atlee have come together for a larger-than-life entertainment that redefines the standard of Indian cinema.</p>.<p>This project will deliver an experience that will send shivers down viewers' spines through sheer creative ambition.</p><p>This high-concept sci-fi universe by Atlee is said to be a socio-fantasy epic with Allu Arjun reportedly playing three different avatars. While Deepika plays a key role in the film, Rashmika is said to be seen in a menacing avatar playing the antagonist.</p>.<p>Reports further suggest that Atlee has moved mountains to bring a series of female characters in this film, including Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. With a reported budget of over Rs 800 crore, <em>Raaka</em> is one of the prestigious projects of Sun Pictures and is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema.</p>