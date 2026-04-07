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'#AA22xA6': ‘Wildfire’ rumoured as Allu Arjun and Atlee's film title

Now, all eyes are on April 8, when the makers will officially announce the title poster.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:32 IST
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Leaked poster doing rounds online.

Leaked poster doing rounds online.

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Published 07 April 2026, 07:32 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingallu arjunatleesun pictures

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