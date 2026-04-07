<p>Fans are eagerly waiting for April 8 to see what the 'Iconic Star"' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allu-arjun">Allu Arjun</a> and director Atlee have in store, but the secret might already be out. Despite the makers' plans for a grand title reveal and first look poster launch on April 8, buzz has it that the movie has been titled <em>Wildfire</em> – a direct nod to a viral dialogue from <em>Pushpa</em>.</p><p>Reports suggest that the makers are going heavy on the power-packed tagline that Allu Arjun made famous in his last outing. The <em>Wildfire</em> leak has added buzz to the actor’s 45th birthday celebrations and has further boosted the hype surrounding <em>#AA22xA6</em>.</p><p>The 'leak' of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s project has sparked a mixed reaction online. While a group seems to continue circulating the unverified title and unofficial poster, another group of fans seems upset. They argue that the unofficial reveal and leak have dampened the excitement of Allu Arjun's planned birthday surprise.</p>.<p>Earlier, reports strongly suggested that the makers had locked in <em>Legacy</em> as the official title for #AA22xA6. Whether it is <em>Legacy</em> or <em>Wildfire</em>, the official announcement remains the only way to settle the hype.</p><p>However, the anticipation for <em>#AA22xA6</em> is gaining momentum following the release of a chilling pre-look poster featuring a clawed, beast-like hand. Now, all eyes are on April 8, when the makers will officially announce the title poster.</p>.<p>Earlier, an alleged 'leak' image showcasing Allu Arjun’s gritty, dystopian transformation sent the internet into a frenzy.</p>.'#AA22xA6': Is this Allu Arjun's dystopian look? Speculated 'leaked picture' from Atlee's film breaks the internet.<p>This high-concept sci-fi universe by Atlee is said to be a socio-fantasy epic with Allu Arjun reportedly playing three different avatars. With a reported budget of over Rs 800 crore and a cast featuring Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna in key characters. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, this grand-scale epic is currently in production and is expected to be released around Diwali or Christmas 2026.</p>