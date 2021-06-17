'Aadukalam' to 'Asuran': 5 Dhanush movies to watch before 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Tamil star Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram slated to premiere on Netflix tomorrow (June 18). The film has piqued the curiosity of fans as it features the young hero in a 'massy' new look and marks his first collaboration with noted filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who wielded the microphone for Rajinikanth's Petta. Here is a look at five awesome 'D' films one can watch before Jagame Thandhiram.



Aadukalam (2011)

Dhanush delivered a National Award-winning performance in Vetrimaaran's action drama Aadukalam, which revolved around cockfighting. The powerhouse performer channelled the rawness needed for the role, adding depth to the narrative. The film did well at the box office, collecting Rs 30 crore against a budget of Rs 10 crore. It had an impressive cast that included Taapsee Pannu, Kishore, and Murugadoss

VIP (2014)

VIP, a complete departure from Aadukalam, was an action-comedy that revolved around the life of a 'jobless' young man. Dhanush delivered an energetic performance, which catered to one and all. His emotional intensity in the Amma Amma number was a highlight of the film and helped viewers relate to the reel action. Dhanush's scenes with Amala Paul came out well. Dhanush reprised his role in VIP 2, which did not live up to the standards set by the first part.

Maari (2015)

Dhanush essayed the role of a gangster in the Balaji Mohan-helmed mass action drama and hit it out of the park with his 'desi' swag. His punch dialogues and stylish mannerisms helped the film emerge as a commercial success with some fans drawing parallels between him and 'Superstar' Rajinikanth.

Vada Chennai (2018)

Vetrimaaran extracted yet another strong performance from the popular actor when the two teamed up for Vada Chennai. The gangster drama was as raw and hard-hitting as can be and gave 'D' the ideal platform to showcase his abilities. It received rave reviews for its engaging screenplay and bold content.

Asuran (2019)

Dhanush delivered yet another National Award-winning performance in Asuran, his fourth film with Vetrimaaran, getting into the skin of his character quite well. The film revolved around the life of a meek and caring father with a past who turns to violence to save his family. Its narrative had socio-political undertones, which made it an example of 'intelligent cinema'.



Honourable mentions: Karnan, Polladhaan, Kodi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Padikkadavan, Pudhupettai and Raanjhanaa