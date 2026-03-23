<p><em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is riding high on success. Ever since its release on March 19, the spy thriller has been breaking records at the box office.</p><p>The Aditya Dhar directorial stars several actors in powerful roles and one of them is Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch, a Pakistani gang leader.</p><p>The actor has been receiving praise for his performance. And now his rumoured girlfriend, Aahana Kumra has praised his intense performance and breakthrough role. </p><p>In an Instagram post, Kumra had said that this is his ‘moment’.</p><p>Sharing a carousel of images from the screening of the film, Aahana wrote in the caption, "From the quiet wait. To the loudest love. Your journey from Dhurandhar to the roaring success of Dhurandhar - the Revenge has been nothing short of magical! My heart is bursting with pride seeing you finally receive the love you’ve so patiently, sincerely waited for all these years!”</p><p>She continued, "Your portrayal of Uzair Baloch has been powerful, effortless, unforgettable! And now watching the world stop for you! People wanting pictures, messages filled with admiration, hearts racing as you walk by… this is your moment! This is what every actor dreams of!!"</p>.<p>"It was always about a Friday… but for you, one Monday changed everything. May this love only grow, may this journey only soar higher. And may you receive everything your heart has ever wished for! You deserve every bit of this spotlight! So, so proud of you @danishpandor," Kumra added.</p><p>The <em>Lipstick Under My Burkha </em>fame actor has been linked to Pandor for quite some time as the rumoured couple often shares cozy pictures together. The duo has also been spotted together at events, however, neither of them has publically accepted or denied the romance rumours.</p>.'Dhurandhar 2' box office report: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 761 crore globally in its opening weekend.<p>While <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> has become a global phenomenon, the film has also sparked controversy for presenting fabricated narratives. Despite the backlash and criticism, the film has seen a massive opening weekend.</p>