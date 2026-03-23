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Aahana Kumra praises rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor for his role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Aahana Kumra has praised Danish Pandor's intense performance and breakthrough role as Uzair Baloch in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:14 IST
Entertainment NewsTrending NowAditya DharAahana Kumra

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