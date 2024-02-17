Aamir found script for ‘Laapata Ladies’: Kiran Rao

We shot with live trains on a railway station with 200 extras when the Omicron waves started in early January. Everybody was getting infected, including my DOP who got Covid just before we started shooting. So there were lots of hair-raising moments and challenges shooting during that period. But it was also wonderful because we had a chance to work on location with the secondary cast who were from the region. Living in villages with the actors was quite an adventure! Just like the two girls in the film have an adventure, we all had a bit of an adventure.