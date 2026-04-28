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Aamir Khan confirms '3 Idiots' sequel in works, says 'same characters' but '10 years later'

Teasing the comeback of his popular character Phunsukh Wangdu, Aamir Khan revealed that it's the same 3 Idiots story but set 10 years later.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:42 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanBollywood filmTrendingRajkumar HiraniNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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