<p>After 17 years, it's finally official that the sequel to 2009's blockbuster <em>3 Idiots</em> is in the making. </p><p>In an exclusive conversation with <em>Amar Ujala</em>, Aamir Khan has finally revealed that the sequel to the Rajkumar Hirani film is already in the works.</p><p>While talking about the Phalke biopic, the <em>Dangal</em> actor mentioned that the Rajkumar Hirani had prepared three drafts for the film but he wasn't happy with any of it. Hence, he had put the project on hold and is now working on <em>3 Idiots'</em> sequel.</p>.'Golmaal 5' will be a fantasy comedy, to have a female villain.<p>Giving a glimpse into the project, Aamir said, "At the moment, Rajkumar Hirani is working on the second part of <em>3 Idiots</em>. I have heard its story. It is very well written. Work on that script is currently in progress."</p><p>Teasing the comeback of his character Phunsukh Wangdu, he further revealed that it's the same 3 Idiots story but set 10 years later.</p><p>"You saw our characters in 3 Idiots. This time as well, it’s their story, but the storyline is set 10 years later. Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat have conceived the story very well. So once again, I will have to step into my character of Phunsukh Wangdu. </p>.Tabu & Nagarjuna's chemistry set for a grand return in RA Karthik's 'King 100'.<p>While the rumours about a potential sequel to the hit film were rife for a while, it is only recently that Aamir has confirmed the project.</p><p>Meanwhile, Aamir is busy promoting his son, Junaid's third film, <em>Ek Din.</em></p><p>The romantic drama marks the Hindi film debut of Sai Pallavi. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by Sunil Pandey.</p><p>The advance bookings for the film started six weeks ahead of the film's release, which according to Aamir, was a wise decision.</p><p>The film is all set to release in theatres on May 1.</p>